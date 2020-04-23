A burning cornfield resulted in a call for service Wednesday on County Highway 12 east of Dalton.
The Otter Tail deputy answering the call reported the fire was possibly started by a fire in an unattended brush pile.
There was no apparent damage to machinery or buildings.
The fire was extinguished by the Dalton and Ashby Fire Departments.
