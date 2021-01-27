The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office fielded a complaint from the city clerk of Dalton Tuesday  in regard to a person who had not vacated a residence.

The caller alleged the party in question had been given 60 days to vacate and that eviction notice had expired at the end of December. The man has signed everything over to the city but was still on the premises.

A deputy advised the complainant that the only way the sheriff’s office could physically remove the man from the residence would be with a court order to vacate.

