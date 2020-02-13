A Dalton resident called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday to report what sounded like explosions.
The caller had heard at least three of the explosions but did not believe them to be gunshots.
The deputy answering the call observed no tracks around the complainant’s residence. As the air temperature at the time was 25 below zero the deputy observed the sounds were possibly coming from the rafters of the home.
Extreme cold air can reduce moisture content in building materials. This will cause them to shrink. Those building materials, nailed together, move at different rates and have a tendency to create friction, which causes the popping sounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.