The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a tow Wednesday at 4:39 a.m. near the intersection of County Highway 21 and Jacobs Drive.
The request for help was complicated by a language barrier. Upon reaching the scene of the accident, 6.5 miles west of Pelican Rapids, a deputy found a vehicle stopped in the northbound driving lane. The registered owner was still in the driver’s seat. The car was sitting on its four tires but the roof was flattened from an obvious rollover.
The driver was not injured.
