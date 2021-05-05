The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of their squad cars possibly had a run-in with a racoon near the intersection of State Highway 210 and Bonnie Beach Road just south of West Battle Lake.
A deputy reported damage to the underside of the front left bumper on their squad car believed to be from a racoon hit in the early morning hours on Saturday, May 1.
