The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Friday from a woman claiming that someone shot through windows at a home on Rose Lake Road.

According to the report, a woman called the sheriff’s office to report that bullet holes were through some of the windows at a residence her husband was doing carpentry work at. The responding deputy noticed large-diameter holes through the screen and a larger hole in glass. There was no damage found inside the cabin.

The deputy said an unknown projectile did damage the windows, but it did not appear to be a bullet. The damage is approximately $200.

 

 

