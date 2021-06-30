An officer with the Fergus Falls Police Department found a parked vehicle in the roadway near the intersection of North Whitford Street, and East Summit Avenue that had significant damage to the passenger side all along the vehicle. The officer left a voicemail message with the registered owner.
Damaged car parked on street
James Allen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Help wanted Two female home caregivers needed for our active
- Locators & Supplies has an opening in our warehouse. Duties
- WORKERS NEEDED for PT custodial work at the Hansel Lake
- Drivers
- Church Secretary
- SENIOR CENTER PROGRAM COORDINATOR
- LRHC Cancer Care and Research Center - NOW HIRING
- Admin Assistant County Attorney Department
- Field Representative
- Crisis Services Mental Health Practitioners (On-Call)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.