A blue Chevrolet was reported off the road on County Highway 1 near the Dayton Lake Drive Tuesday south of Fergus Falls.
An Otter Tail County deputy investigated and found a note on the window of the vehicle, which had hit a tree and was covered with branches.
The note was from the owner of the vehicle and provided his name, number and insurance information. The deputy found that the reason the driver left the road after swerving to miss three deer.
