The daughter of a deceased woman contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday to report the possible theft of rings.
While cleaning out her mother’s residence the complainant had been unable to locate a ring belonging to her mother.
The complainant told an officer she was not sure if the ring had been stolen or if her mother had lost it.
The officer could find no evidence to substantiate a theft.
