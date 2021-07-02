A report of a deceased deer on the side of the road with a rope tied around its neck near the intersection of County Highway 3 and Tonseth Road was made on June 23 at approximately 10:07 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said a responding deputy was unable to determine if the animal was poached. The case was forwarded to a conservation officer with the Minnesota DNR to investigate further.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.