Emergency responders were dispatched to a rural Hawley residence at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday after Clay County Dispatch received a report of a lawnmower accident.

Emergency personnel located a deceased adult male on the ground by a lawnmower. 

The man was transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Foul play is not suspected in the ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased was not being released.

Load comments