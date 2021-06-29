A passing motorist contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 22 after they came upon a vehicle that apparently rolled, with blood inside the vehicle, and no one around near the intersection of County Highway 17 and Campfire Road near Lake Melissa. 

A deputy who made contact with a relative of the person involved in the crash stated that their family member was travelling to Detroit Lakes when they struck a deer, entered a ditch, and rolled the vehicle. The person was apparently cleared by Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes. 

The sheriff’s office says the accident was reported at the time to Becker County, but a follow-up will be completed with Otter Tail County.

