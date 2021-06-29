A passing motorist contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 22 after they came upon a vehicle that apparently rolled, with blood inside the vehicle, and no one around near the intersection of County Highway 17 and Campfire Road near Lake Melissa.
A deputy who made contact with a relative of the person involved in the crash stated that their family member was travelling to Detroit Lakes when they struck a deer, entered a ditch, and rolled the vehicle. The person was apparently cleared by Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.
The sheriff’s office says the accident was reported at the time to Becker County, but a follow-up will be completed with Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.