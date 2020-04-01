A Deer Creek woman caller told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday she suspected someone in Parkers Prairie of trying to scam her out of money.

According to information provided to a deputy, the complainant was asked by a male if she wanted cash or a check. She told the unknown male she would prefer a check. The man then gave the complainant a false account number and sent her to a U.S. Bank to claim her check. When she went to the bank in Alexandria she was told her account number was not valid.

The complainant did not lose any money.

