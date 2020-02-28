Two wanted felons were picked up by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday. 

Justin Sheridan admitted in the presence of three deputies to driving. When a tire became defective he called a friend for help. 

Sheridan and Chris Haugen were both arrested. Sheridan had a warrant from Clay County for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition, driving after revocation and possessing drug paraphernalia. 

Haugen was arrested on an Otter Tail County body-only drug warrant.

