A house on fire was reported Wednesday 7 miles northwest of Fergus Falls at 26026 260th Street.
Two Otter Tail deputies were dispatched. They found some people doing demolition work on an abandoned farmhouse. While cutting metal on the lower level the structure had caught fire.
The Fergus Falls and Underwood fire departments teamed up to extinguish the fire.
