A 17-year-old female from Dent sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Wednesday, Aug. 5 when her vehicle left County Highway 80 northwest Perham.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Emily VanWatermulen was traveling west in a 2008 Jeep Patriot when the accident occurred. The vehicle rolled across the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 10 and came to rest in the east lane of the divided four-lane highway.
The teenager was wearing a seat belt and no alcohol was involved according to the State Patrol.
Also at the scene were units from the Perham Police Department and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
