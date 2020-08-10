A 17-year-old female from Dent sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Wednesday, Aug. 5 when her vehicle left County Highway 80 northwest Perham.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Emily VanWatermulen was traveling west in a 2008 Jeep Patriot when the accident occurred. The vehicle rolled across the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 10 and came to rest in the east lane of the divided four-lane highway.

The teenager was wearing a seat belt and no alcohol was involved according to the State Patrol.

Also at the scene were units from the Perham Police Department and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

