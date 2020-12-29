A Dent woman was injured Monday, Dec. 21, on U.S. Highway 10 in Hawley when an eastbound 2017 Dodge Ram was struck by a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the Silverado lost control on an icy road, crossed the median of the four-lane divided highway and crashed into the Ram.
Becky Lynn Johnson, 48, was a passenger in the Ram driven by 48-year-old Thomas Lee Johnson of Dent. She was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with nonlife-threatening injuries. Thomas Johnson was not injured.
The driver of the Silverado was 62-year-old Steven Michael Nelson of New York Mills. Nelson was not injured.
All three people involved in the accident were wearing seat belts.
Assisting the State Patrol was the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Hawley Fire Department.
