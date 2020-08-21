The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday reporting a male and female on the side of the road near the intersection of County Highway 82 and Tumuli Road.
The male was bloodied according to the complainant and the female was attempting to wave down help.
The deputies who responded arrested Guadalupe Medina Jr. for DWI, DWI refusal and domestic assault.
