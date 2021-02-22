The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was asked to perform a welfare check on a fish house Saturday.

After hearing a dog barking from inside the fish house for hours, the complainant was among a group that knocked on the fish house door. No one answered. The call was transferred to the Minnesota State Patrol for a conservation officer.

Three deputies answered the call and found the house locked. They attempted all possible communication with the registered owner of a vehicle parked next to the house but without success. The deputies removed a screen from a window and opened an unsecured window. The house was empty and the dog was in a kennel. Contact was finally made with the owner who was advised of the reason for the check and the measures taken.

