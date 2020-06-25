Two Otter Tail County deputies met with a male at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday at Perham Health who had suffered cuts and bruises in a motor vehicle accident on County Highway 34.
The injured man showed no apparent signs of impairment.
The accident occurred when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
