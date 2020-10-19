The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident Wednesday, Oct. 14 near the junction of County Highway 15 and County Highway 114.
The complainant reported seeing a vehicle sitting in a cornfield at the spot approximately less than a mile north of the Orwell Dam.
The deputies answering the call found the vehicle in the cornfield had been traveling east but had experienced mechanical issues sending it into the ditch where it rolled. The driver was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle declined medical attention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.