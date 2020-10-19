The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident Wednesday, Oct. 14 near the junction of County Highway 15 and County Highway 114.

The complainant reported seeing a vehicle sitting in a cornfield at the spot approximately less than a mile north of the Orwell Dam.

The deputies answering the call found the vehicle in the cornfield had been traveling east but had experienced mechanical issues sending it into the ditch where it rolled. The driver was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle declined medical attention.

