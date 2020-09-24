Two Otter Tail County deputies responded when a resident living on 315th Street alleged that another man had a gun while painting and flagging the caller’s property and cutting down his lilacs.
The complainant made it clear that the gun was not used to threaten anyone.
The man was gone when the deputies arrived. The man was contacted by phone and told not to go on the disputed property until it was surveyed. If he did, he would be charged with trespassing.
