The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of cattle on County Highway 9 and South Pelican Drive near Pelican Rapids Sunday.
A deputy located two longhorn cattle on the highway but was unable to determine their owner. The cattle were located in a vacant pasture near the highway and were held temporarily in the area.
The owner came later and took the cattle back to their home.
