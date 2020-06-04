Five Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputies were called to arrest a resident of 530th Avenue for fourth-degree assault Wednesday.
The suspect was unarmed but the deputies were warned that “he could become aggressive with whatever he got his hands on.” The resident was combative so the deputies took him into custody. He was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail.
