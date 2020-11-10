The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was requested Saturday after a person was reported driving on the golf course at Thumper Pond in Ottertail.
Two deputies placed Brian Keith Felgenhauer under arrest. The charges included third-degree DWI, refusal to test for a narcotic, receiving stolen property, unlawful use of plates, intent to escape tax, failure to register vehicle, unlawful use of unregistered vehicle certificate plates and driving after revocation.
