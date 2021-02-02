Four people were tracked, questioned and detained Sunday by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office after a burglary was reported at the Corner Store on County Highway 145.

According to investigators, multiple amounts of merchandise totaling a high dollar amount had been stolen. Tracks in the snow led deputies to a residence at 28059 County Highway 145.

Placed in custody were Sumoor Weiser, 20; Casey Goins, 19; Austin Dague-Huntington, 18; and Carter Goins, 22. Charges included third-degree burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and receiving stolen property.

Deputies executed a search warrant and were able to recover most of the stolen merchandise, which was estimated at $4,000.

