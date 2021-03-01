A caller on U.S. Highway 10 reported that a male driver was physically striking a female passenger and swerving all over the road Thursday.

Four Otter Tail deputies responded to the call but did not locate the vehicle, which had turned south on Otter Tail Highway 4.

An interview with the complainant disclosed that the driver, who was wearing a flat-billed cap, was trading blows with his female passenger.

The vehicle was believed to be an older Chrysler.

