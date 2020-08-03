A caller from a residence on County Highway 4 north on Lake Lida notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday when he found a fawn he believed to be injured.
The caller said he was unable to put the animal down because it was in a heavily populated area.
A deputy investigated and thought the fawn was a newborn and not injured. He advised the complainant to leave it alone until the next morning.
