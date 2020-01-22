After a female covered with snow was spotted walking along the road Tuesday, an Otter Tail County deputy was detailed to answer the call.

The deputy questioned the female but did not find her to be forthcoming about why she was afoot. He was unable to substantiate any criminal activity.

The encounter ended with the deputy allowing the woman to use his phone and call her father to arrange for a ride at the Perham Oasis.

 

 

