After a female covered with snow was spotted walking along the road Tuesday, an Otter Tail County deputy was detailed to answer the call.
The deputy questioned the female but did not find her to be forthcoming about why she was afoot. He was unable to substantiate any criminal activity.
The encounter ended with the deputy allowing the woman to use his phone and call her father to arrange for a ride at the Perham Oasis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.