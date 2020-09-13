An Otter Tail County deputy made arrangements Thursday with a juvenile to do some raking to level gravel near the intersection of 500th Avenue and 270th Street.
The location, 2.5 miles north of Henning, was a gravel road where the juvenile had been doing spinouts.
The deputy also arranged for the juvenile’s father to accompany the driver to the spots which needed raking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.