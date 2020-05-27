Extra patrol was requested Friday to prevent an annual Memorial Day weekend event. 

The caller said bikers were gathered to honor the memory of a friend who drowned in 2012 below a County Highway 3 bridge and were doing burnouts and putting graffiti on the bridge.

When an Otter Tail County deputy arrived only one biker remained at the scene. He told the deputy a group had just left after leaving fresh tire marks on the road.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments