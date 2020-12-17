An Otter Tail County deputy was called to assist in a horse roundup Tuesday on 490th Street and County Highway 4.
The anonymous report of four or five horses on the roadway at 11:50 p.m. brought the deputy to the scene, 2 miles northeast of Vergas.
The deputy cleared the scene as the owner was rounding up the fifth and final horse. He later received notification the horse had been captured.
