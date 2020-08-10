An Otter Tail County deputy was bitten on the ankle by one of three dogs Thursday at a residence on 165th Avenue.

When the owner was told to control his dogs he took offense. When he was asked for the dog’s shots record, he said the paperwork was inside the house. When he was told to look for it he told the deputies they were no longer welcome in his home.

The deputies were responding to a complaint by the owner of the home who had reported his ex had allegedly trashed the house while he was gone.

Load comments