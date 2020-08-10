An Otter Tail County deputy was bitten on the ankle by one of three dogs Thursday at a residence on 165th Avenue.
When the owner was told to control his dogs he took offense. When he was asked for the dog’s shots record, he said the paperwork was inside the house. When he was told to look for it he told the deputies they were no longer welcome in his home.
The deputies were responding to a complaint by the owner of the home who had reported his ex had allegedly trashed the house while he was gone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.