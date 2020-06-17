The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a fight taking place on Big Chief Road at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday.
The deputy responding found an altercation had ensued after a motorcycle rider and a car owner exchanged words.
The deputy reported the main instigator was the motorcyclist, who was claiming to be the victim but refused to provide the deputy with any information. He stated he wished to file a report in the morning.
The motorcycle rider argued with staff and was eventually advised by the deputy that he needed to leave or be arrested for trespass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.