The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a fight taking place on Big Chief Road at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday.

The deputy responding found an altercation had ensued after a motorcycle rider and a car owner exchanged words. 

The deputy reported the main instigator was the motorcyclist, who was claiming to be the victim but refused to provide the deputy with any information. He stated he wished to file a report in the morning. 

The motorcycle rider argued with staff and was eventually advised by the deputy that he needed to leave or be arrested for trespass.

