An Otter Tail County deputy was called for an issue outside the Sportmen’s Bar late Monday in Clitherall.
A caller alleged a pickup had been doing burnouts in front of the bar.
The deputy patrolled the area and then spoke with some bar patrons who said they did not see anything.
