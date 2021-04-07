An Otter Tail County deputy answered a call at 11 p.m. Monday about a person wearing a jersey but no shoes walking down the middle of State Highway 78 near Battle Lake.
The deputy found the person to be intoxicated and upset with his mother’s boyfriend. He told the deputy he was walking to Ashby. He declined medical assistance and was transported back to his home where he was released to his girlfriend and her mother.
