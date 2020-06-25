A complaint was logged by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office from a woman who suspected that a puppy mill was in operation.

The woman had allegedly heard a story about people being short of money and multiple animals being kept in cages in an old barn.

A deputy checked on all 28 dogs and found they were adult animals, not puppies. All of the dogs looked healthy, had adequate space, food, water and shelter.

The deputy expressed concerns and provided education about proper lighting, ventilation and exercise, which the owners agreed to address.

The deputy plans to follow up the investigation in early August.

