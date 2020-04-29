An Otter Tail County deputy was called Monday when a former renter started tearing up a complainant’s field approaches.
The deputy spoke with the former renter who was frustrated because he had built the approaches and did not like a new party “renting away his land.” The angry individual claimed the dirt he was tearing out belonged to him and he was unwilling to replace it. He was informed that he would be charged with theft if he did not comply.
