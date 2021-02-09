The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Friday by a caller that said there were sounds of fighting and a woman screaming in a neighboring apartment.
An Otter Tail County deputy checked on the disturbance and found the female resident was watching a video. The Wadena Police Department was on the scene. There was no sign of distress.
