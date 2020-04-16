A complaint was received at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday about someone demolishing the road in front of the caller’s house by hauling heavy loads.
The complainant told Otter Tail Dispatch they lived near the junction of State Highway 108 and 280th Avenue, which is 8 ½ miles east of Pelican Rapids.
The deputy who answered the call found that the Minnesota Department of Transportation was watching the operation and was aware of a similar complaint. MnDOT had not observed anything to be amiss. They have an agreement with the township to haul on the gravel road and will repair it if needed.
The deputy checked the road and found that it had a normal amount of washboarding but no damage related to equipment use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.