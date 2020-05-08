An Otter Tail County deputy drove into a ditch when meeting a vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 59 at 12:10 a.m. The vehicle continued in the wrong lane and was very slow to pull over. The deputy believed the erratic driving was caused by eyesight issues. The driver was transported to a rendezvous point with a Becker County deputy who gave the driver a ride to a residence in Detroit Lakes.
Deputy forced into ditch on Highway 59
Brian Hansel
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.