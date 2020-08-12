A complainant alleged the front license plate had been taken off his pickup while he had been fishing on Stalker Lake, Monday.
The deputy answering the call was told the complainant had gone fishing Saturday on Stalker. He had fished Bass Lake Monday and told the officer an unknown male with whom he had argued might have removed the plate.
Because he was not actually certain the plate had been stolen, the pickup owner said he would apply for a duplicate plate.
