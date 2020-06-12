A driving complaint made by a party on Lodge Loop Thursday night brought an Otter Tail County deputy to investigate.
The deputy spoke with a man who said he had been driving about 35 mph when he passed the complainant’s home. The female complainant said she felt he had been traveling at closer to 70 mph. She had followed him to his cabin and confronted him about his driving.
The driver was advised of the complaint and told to be mindful of his speed.
