After a complaint Monday that some Otter Tail County residents were neglecting their dogs a deputy investigated the situation. The deputy found the dogs had no food and their water dish was frozen.
The deputy talked to the owner about animal care and alternatives if the animals were too much to care for. The owners admitted the dogs got tangled up at times but stated that his son fed them after school every day along with the food they received from their automatic feeders.
