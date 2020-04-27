A deputy spoke to an old man Sunday who was in the ditch near the intersection of County Highway 140 and State Highway 29.
The man had no vehicle and was holding a cup.
When the officer inquired what he was doing, the man said he was resting during a walk into Wadena. He declined an offer of assistance by the deputy.
