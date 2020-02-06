When a vehicle was discovered stuck in a ditch on County Highway 88, 3 miles northwest of Fergus Falls Wednesday morning, an Otter Tail County deputy logged that it was unoccupied, but not a road hazard.

The deputy checked back later when the vehicle was being pulled out of the ditch. He confirmed with the registered owner that she was driving when the vehicle got stuck. She also claimed she had paid her fines and reinstatement fee to clear her suspended Minnesota driving status. Records showed she had been suspended again on the same day she had paid the fee. The woman had a valid North Dakota driving status. She was given a warning for driving after suspension. 

The individual who was pulling the vehicle out of the ditch was warned not to drive because of a canceled license due to an inimical to public safety.

According to Minnesota law, a driver with a third DWI offense on his or her record will have his or her license canceled as inimical to public safety. Meaning that unless the person follows certain rules or receives certain treatment, their license will never be reinstated.

The vehicle had to be left on the shoulder of the road until a driver with a valid license could be found.

