An Otter Tail County deputy patrolling State Highway 210 observed a young male riding a bike. The boy said he was on his way to Vining to visit a friend. The deputy transported the boy back to his home in Battle Lake while another police officer returned his bicycle.
The deputy spoke with the boy’s father who said he knew his son was biking to Vining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.