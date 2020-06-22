A 911 transfer call from County Highway 60 and U.S. Highway 10 informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday that a man was assaulting a woman in a vehicle.
At one point it was alleged the suspect’s vehicle pulled over very fast and the man appeared to be forcing the female back into the car.
An Otter Tail County deputy spoke with the male while a Becker County deputy and a Frazee police officer spoke with the woman.
The male suspect stated the argument had only been verbal.
The Frazee officer reported the female was uncooperative.
