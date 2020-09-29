An Otter Tail County deputy answered a call Friday involving a party who was in the middle of the road at 229th Avenue and State Highway 210 attempting to move a turtle to safety. The person was told that once the turtle was out of the roadway to leave it alone and stay out of the driving lane.
Deputy warns party about danger of moving turtle
Brian Hansel
Reporter
