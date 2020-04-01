A large amount of black smoke was reported to be coming from 11267 North Park Road Monday at 4:33 p.m.

According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the property owner, Thomas Wayne Asmus, 69, had been burning a small brush pile when he saw his detached garage was also on fire. 

The Carlos Fire Department extinguished the fire but not until the victim received minor injuries. He was transported to Alomere Health by North Memorial Ambulance.

The garage was a complete loss. Two vehicles parked near the garage were damaged.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments